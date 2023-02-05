City leaders condemn Anti-Semitic flyers distributed in Dunwoody

article

Dunwoody residents across several neighborhoods woke up to a litter of anti-Jewish documents Sunday morning. Police suspect someone may have distributed them the previous night.

City officials banded together to make statements in support of the Jewish community and to condemn the suspect or suspects responsible for the hate speech.

"The Dunwoody Police Department is aware that a number of residents of all faiths received anti-Semitic flyers in their driveways overnight," said Dunwoody Chief of Police Billy Grogan. "We are actively investigating this incident and working closely with the Sandy Springs Police Department, as their community was victimized as well. If you have any information related to this case, please contact 911. There is no place for hate in Dunwoody."

Governor Brian Kemp also weighed in on the incident Sunday afternoon via Twitter:

"This kind of hate has no place in our state and the individuals responsible do not share Georgia’s values. If needed, state law enforcement stands ready to assist @SandySprings_PD and @DunwoodyPolice in their investigations. We will always condemn acts of anti-Semitism."

Mayor Lynn Deutsch added encouragement for residents to practice kindness during this sensitive time.

"On behalf of the Dunwoody City Council, I want to assure everyone that hateful, divisive, and anti-Semitic rhetoric has no place here. Dunwoody is a community that values our diversity and is home to people of all faiths, races, ethnicities, and more," said Mayor Deutsch. "I stand with our Jewish community and all who face intolerance. I believe that love always conquers hate. Please be good to each other."

As the chief stated, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs police are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest in this case. Please call 911 to submit a tip.