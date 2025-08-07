Atlanta's Silly Goose frontman arrested at gas station pop-up in Chicago

article

The lead singer of Atlanta-based band Silly Goose was arrested late Saturday night following an impromptu performance after the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

What we know:

Jackson Foster, the band’s frontman, was taken into custody after the group staged a pop-up show in the parking lot of a gas station near the festival grounds.

According to the band, they had received permission from the gas station owner to perform in exchange for $100. However, police were called after the crowd grew larger than expected, and the gas station manager reportedly became concerned about the situation.

Click here for video of arrest on Instagram.

Foster was arrested at the scene. The singer says he was charged with criminal trespassing and has to return to Chicago in early September for court.

The backstory:

Silly Goose has gained a reputation for bold, unconventional shows and an unapologetic blend of late ‘90s rap rock and nu metal influences. The band, founded by Foster and fellow musician Alan Benikhis, prides itself on high-energy performances and an ethos that centers around having fun and keeping things authentic.

"Our mission is simple," the band says. "Make good music, have fun, and make the people happy."

What's next:

Foster started a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to reportedly play for a lawyer. Jackson wrote on the website that it is "crucial" to get the charge off of his record so that they can tour overseas.