Homeowners in Kennesaw wake to antisemitic flyers littering driveways

Homeowners in Kennesaw woke up to find antisemitic flyers in their driveways and on their lawns. This time it happened at the Overlook at Marietta Country Club. They’re similar to flyers a hate group has been scattering throughout north Fulton and Cobb counties.

Thomas Wolford, a homeowner, thought it was just a juvenile attempt to grab attention. "At first I didn’t think it was anything real," Wolford said. "I thought first it was sort of a joke, maybe it was like a prank."

Then he read the vile antisemitic language printed on a sheet of paper, ziplocked inside a plastic bag. "The language in it was not terribly compelling. It wasn’t real persuasive," Wolford said.

Someone early Monday morning tossed anti-Jewish flyers onto lawns and in driveways at the Overlook. The words spread lies about Jewish people, the message so contemptible, FOX 5 will not repeat them. The flyers are similar to ones that littered homeowners’ yards in Roswell, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Acworth in recent months.

"There’s no room for hatred of any kind. And it’s just wrong," said Martin Gilbert, executive director of Congregation Etz Chaim in Marietta. "It’s very disturbing."

The Anti-Defamation League reports a 36% rise in antisemitic incidents from 2021 to 2022. Gilbert says society as a whole must call out the malignancy of hatred before it escalates. "As much as we want to ignore it and write it off. We have to call it out and be vigilant about it. You have to be ready to confront it. If you don’t confront it and you don’t call it out, then you’re very quietly supporting it."