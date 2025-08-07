Commemorative bricks for sale for Piedmont Park Vietnam War memorial

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A rendering of the Vietnam War Memorial planned for Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Supplied)

The Brief A new commemorative brick campaign has been launched to support the construction of a Vietnam War memorial in Piedmont Park. The memorial will be located at the 14th Street entrance of the park and is the first Vietnam memorial to be commissioned by the city. The deadline to purchase a commemorative brick is Sept. 20.



Construction is underway on a memorial in Piedmont Park in honor of Vietnam War veterans, and now you can honor the soldiers with a commemorative brick.

The Vietnam War Memorial Monument will honor the 240 men and women who lost their lives in the war.

What we know:

The memorial will be located at the 14th Street entrance of Piedmont Park and is the first Vietnam memorial to be commissioned by the city.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the memorial took place in May. Construction has continued since then.

The design creates thousands of slots for the bricks that will be part of the monument.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1118 wants to sell 12,000 engraved bricks for the foundation.

"These bricks will not only support construction costs but will also stand as a permanent testament to the lives lost and the community's enduring gratitude," said Jimmy Cameron, the group's secretary.

Prices range from $100 to $1,000 depending on their placement on the memorial.

What you can do:

The deadline to purchase the bricks is Sept. 20 to make sure that they are engraved and placed before the dedication.

You can learn more about the campaign on the group's website.

What's next:

Construction on the memorial is expected to take until November. Organizers hope to decare the moment on Veterans Day.