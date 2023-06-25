Gov. Kemp, Sen. Warnock and others respond to antisemitic rally outside East Cobb synagogue

article

Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, other politicians and various groups are responding to a display of antisemitism at a synagogue in East Cobb County on Saturday.

It happened at the Chabad of Cobb. The synagogue released a statement late Saturday night on their Facebook page, saying they are extremely appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support and concern from all segments of the community.

The synagogue also said that it is working closely with Cobb County officials and police and there was no threat during the demonstration.

The group, which has been identified as members of the Goyim Defense League, was reportedly led by Jon Minadeo, who was arrested Friday in Macon for a similar display. Hundreds of people gathered outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon on Saturday afternoon after the display on Friday, according to The Telegraph. Attendees included members of Macon's Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities, students and professors from Mercer University, Bibb County District Attorney Anita Howard and Bibb County Sheriff David Davis.

The GDL is described as a small network of "virulently antisemitic provocateurs" who goal is to cast "cast aspersions on Jews and spread antisemitic myths and conspiracy theories," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Just a few days ago, homeowners in Kennesaw woke up to antisemitic flyers in their driveways. It happened at the Overlook at Marietta Country Club.

Flyers were also distributed in Atlanta neighborhoods in April. Those flyers appeared to come from the Goyim Defeanse League website, which provides flyers for its followers.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there was a 36% rise in antisemitic incidents between 2021 and 2022.