Fort Stewart shooting: Army honoring soldiers who subdued gunman

The Brief The Army is honoring a group of soldiers whose heroism during the shooting at Fort Stewart stopped the gunman from continuing his spree of violence. Soldiers in the area who witnessed the shooting at Fort Stewart "immediately and without hesitation" tackled the shooter to subdue him before law enforcement arrived. The Army is investigating the shooting. There are still many unanswered questions, including the shooter’s motive.



Army officials are honoring the courage of a group of soldiers who tackled a sergeant accused of opening fire at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Five soldiers were injured in the shooting at the Army post before the gunman was tackled, subdued and arrested.

Fort Stewart shooting investigation

The backstory:

Army Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, of Jacksonville, Florida, allegedly shot five fellow service members with a personal handgun in Fort Stewart's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.

The shooting caused the Army post near Savannah and multiple school systems to go into lockdown for hours on Wednesday.

Three of the five soldiers needed surgery, and two of them were taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. The injured soldiers are stable and expected to recover, said Brig Gen. John Lubas.

While the victims have not been identified, officials say they were all Radford's co-workers.

What they're saying:

Soldiers in the area who witnessed the shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia "immediately and without hesitation" tackled the shooter to subdue him before law enforcement arrived, Brigadier Gen. John Lubas said on Wednesday.

"These soldiers, without a doubt, prevented further casualties or wounded," he said.

The soldiers didn’t have firearms to shoot back because of a policy first enacted decades ago to ensure safety by limiting armed members on army bases to military police.

Who is Sgt. Quornelius Radford?

Dig deeper:

Officials said Radford used a personal handgun in the shooting, not a military weapon. Officials are investigating how Radford got the weapon on base.

Radford had no known prior discipline or mental health issues reported on base, but officials said they are still investigating. However, after the shooting, Lubas said officials learned Radford had been arrested for a DUI. FOX 5 has learned that the arrest took place in Liberty County on May 18.

Army records show that Radford enlisted in January 2018. He worked as a supply sergeant and has not been deployed.

What's next:

The Army said it’s investigating the shooting. There are still many unanswered questions, including the shooter’s motive.