3 Atlanta police officers shot in Capitol View neighborhood; suspect dead

Three Atlanta police officers were shot in the Capitol View neighborhood of southwest Atlanta Saturday evening.

It happened in the 1400 block of Desoto Avenue SW where the officers were reportedly responding to a distressed call about an armed man.

The three officers taken to Grady Memorial Hospital were identified as two 31-year-olds, and one 28-year-old officer. Their names have not yet been released.

Atlanta police showing solidarity outside of Grady Memorial Hospital where three officers are being treated after a shooting in the Capitol View neighborhood.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said one person was shot in the shoulder, another in the leg and the third person was grazed by a bullet.

"Right now, one officer is entering surgery. Another officer is being prepped for surgery. We do not believe that the third officer will require any medical attention that would require more than what's already being received in the emergency room," Schierbaum said.

Atlanta Police Capt. Christian Hunt confirmed the officers were breathing on their own.

"Well, thank God for protecting our officers tonight," Schierbaum said.

Desoto Avenue SW

When asked whether the shooter would face any charges, Schierbaum promptly answered: "The perpetrator is deceased, ma'am."

The suspected shooter has not been identified.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released the following statement:

"I am devastated that we are at this place again where senseless gun violence has injured 3 of our APD officers. My thoughts are with these officers

and their families, and we are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation. Thanks to the surgeons and staff at Grady Hospital for ensuring that our officers will survive."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is expected to look into the case, as is customary whenever there is a shooting involving officers in the state of Georgia.

Atlanta police car accident near Desoto Avenue

While officers were responding to the "help" call Chief Schierbaum said there was a car accident.

"Fortunately no officer was injured in that – no citizen – but we do have a damaged patrol vehicle," he said.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.