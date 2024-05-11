Crash causes I-20 shutdown at Six Flags Parkway

article

A crash shut down traffic on Interstate 20 near Six Flags Over Georgia Saturday evening.

Traffic cameras showed a firetruck parked horizontally across the eastbound lanes of I-20 at Six Flags Parkway. Just before 5 p.m., at least one car was being towed away from the scene before traffic began to flow freely again.

FOX 5 is working to learn more information about the crash. It's not clear how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

