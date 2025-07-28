Body found near interstate, Andrew Young Blvd. SE on Sunday night
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a body was found near Interstate 75/85 southbound near Andrew Young Boulevard SE around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Numerous police officers responded to the scene and several lanes on the interstate were temporarily closed while police conducted their investigation.
What we don't know:
At this time, Atlanta Police have not released any other information about the body or what may have happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.