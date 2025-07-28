Body found near interstate, Andrew Young Blvd. SE on Sunday night

article

The Brief Body found near I-75/85 southbound by Andrew Young Blvd Sunday night. Multiple lanes temporarily closed as police investigated. No details released yet; investigation ongoing.



Atlanta police are investigating after a body was found near Interstate 75/85 southbound near Andrew Young Boulevard SE around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Numerous police officers responded to the scene and several lanes on the interstate were temporarily closed while police conducted their investigation.

What we don't know:

At this time, Atlanta Police have not released any other information about the body or what may have happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.