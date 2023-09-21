Antisemitic flyers distributed in several Suwanee neighborhoods, police investigating

article

The Suwanee Police Department is actively investigating distribution of antisemitic flyers in various neighborhoods across the city. To date, over 100 of these offensive flyers have been discovered.

The flyers, each enclosed within a sandwich bag and accompanied by dried corn, have been found in numerous locations throughout Suwanee.

Law enforcement officials are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to identify those responsible for this reprehensible act. Currently, there is no concrete suspect description available, and investigators are appealing to the public for assistance. They hope that individuals with surveillance footage in the vicinity may hold crucial information that could aid in solving the case.

Similar incidents have been reported in Alpharetta, Marietta and Kennesaw within recent months.

The Suwanee Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or possesses information related to the case to contact their hotline at 770-945-8995.