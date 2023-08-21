Hundreds of antisemitic messages thrown around Marietta

Hundreds of antisemitic flyers were found scattered across yards and driveways in Marietta over the weekend.

"Spreading hate doesn't seem beneficial. What is the problem they're trying to solve," said Jaki Bedard.

Residents across metro Atlanta have seen this sort of hate in their neighborhoods over the past couple of years. Flyers are stuffed inside plastic sandwich bags and weighed down by kernels of corn. The message on the flyers are filled with hate.

These particular flyers appear to specifically attack the Anti-Defamation League.

"It could be they chose this location on this weekend because we just passed the anniversary of the death by lynching of Leo Frank," said Eytan Davidson, ADL Southeast Regional Director.

Davidson says the story of Leo Frank is one of the reasons the ADL was founded.

Frank, a Jewish man, was accused of raping and murdering a young girl. Almost 70 years after his death, he was pardoned by the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles.

"Leo Frank was lynched in Marietta in 1915, so I don't think it's a coincidence that this group put their hateful propaganda in Marietta," said Davidson.

Marietta police say they received a number of calls from people who found the fliers on their property. Police say if you see people tossing these fliers on lawns, do not engage with them.

"Don't approach these individuals, especially if their whole message is hatred. Stay at a safe distance, use your cell phone, take photos or video, be a good witness," said Officer McPhilamy.

Police say the inflammatory remarks included in these fliers and others we've seen across metro Atlanta don't break any laws because it is considered Freedom of Speech. But, they'd still like to find the people who did this.

"If there's any ordinance that has been violated such as littering, then we will do whatever we can to enforce that," said Officer McPhilamy.

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady says he's been asked what can be done about the fliers.

"We can drown out the hate and intolerance by making our community the beacon of love and acceptance," he responded.