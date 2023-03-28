Mayor Andre Dickens delivers 2023 'State of the City' address

Mayor Andre Dickens has taken the stage in Downtown Atlanta to deliver his 2023 "State of the City" address Tuesday.

The Mayor's office says the speech will highlight the city's successes and Dickens' vision for the year.

The mayor is also expected to discuss crime-fighting efforts and call on Atlantans to join what he's calling the "Year of the Youth."

"Atlanta is a group project, and like all group projects, it’s better when we work together," Dickens wrote in a Twitter post promoting the speech.

Andre Dickens attends The Crown Jewel of Excellence Induction Ceremony at Mercedes Benz Stadium on February 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Last week, the mayor posted statistics that suggested that violent crimes are down across the board year-over-year.

According to the Mayor's Office, the city has seen a 53% drop in homicides, a 65% drop in rapes, and a 19% drop in aggravated assaults.

In last year's "State of the City" - the first during Dickens' time in office - the mayor highlighted his office's plans to create public safety initiatives including better lighting for neighborhood streets and a dedicated official to monitor the city's nightlife businesses.

The mayor also focused on his plan to bring back the "Pothole Posse" aimed at fixing holes in the city's streets.

The 2023 State of the City will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis in Downtown Atlanta. FOX 5 will be there to stream the entire speech live.