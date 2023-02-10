Changes ordered to make Atlanta nightspots safer

Atlanta bars and nightclubs anticipate big crowds this Super Bowl weekend.

After recent violence at some clubs, revelers might be thinking about exercising some caught before joining one of those parties.

City officials have debated how to boost security at and around the clubs as well as bolt the doors to nightspots with repeated security violations.

"If I have a problem with someone at a club, he may not start anything (physical) inside the place," said Duwon Robinson. "But if he is waiting in a car for me to come out, you cannot blame the club owner for that."

Robinson has argued on behalf of several owners when they appeared before the Atlanta City Council lobbying to remain open.

One problem was the limitations placed on police officers to patrol on an off-duty basis around the clubs.

The Atlanta Police Department relaxed that policy and Robinson said the result has been fewer serious incidents.

Mayor Andre Dickens told FOX 5 his nightlife office opened in 2022 and has made monitoring of clubs more consistent.

"There are regular visits, so all the owners know what is expected and what they have to do to stay off the naughty list," Dickens said.

The mayor added he will not hesitate to close the doors to nightspots who repeatedly violate the policies.