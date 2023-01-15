SE Atlanta officers receive take-home vehicles

Some police officers in Southeast Atlanta will now be more visible.

The Atlanta Police Department presented officers with take-home cars off of Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta in APD Zone 3.

Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he wanted citizens to see a police presence in their neighborhood. He said the program gives officers the right tools to protect their neighborhoods and the rest of the Zone.

Scheirbaum said the department intends to provide more take-home vehicles, with a goal to furnish one for every member of field operations.

Zone 3 covers these neighborhoods: