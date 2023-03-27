Police removing protesters from park near planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center after executive order

DeKalb County police and other law enforcement agencies are clearing out the area close to the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which critics have named "Cop City."

The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that the multijurisdictional task force is currently searching the Intrenchment Creek Park looking for anyone in restricted areas who will either leave immediate or be arrested and charged with criminal trespass.

Law enforcement are also removing unauthorized vehicles and block the entrances and exits to the property with barricades

Graffiti marks broken concrete at the planned site of a police training facility that activists have nicknamed "Cop City", following the first raid since the death of environmental activist Manuel Teran near Atlanta, Georgia on February 6, 2023. - Te Expand

The action comes days after DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond issued an executive order that makes it illegal to enter Intrenchment Creek Park.

In a press conference Friday, Thurmond says officers have found booby traps inside the park.

The county has released photos showing wooden boards with spikes in them and other devices. The CEO says these devices are possible life-threatening hazards that could endanger the public.

Thurmond says those traps could still be there.

"We know that there are dangers that have been discovered in this area and we are afraid that there might be other hidden traps that will not only injure and maim, but can literally become deadly for small children and pets and others," said Thurmond during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Some activists have been camped out at the site for months.

Earlier this month, Atlanta Police say masked protesters hurled rocks and makeshift explosives at officers. Police arrested 23 people and were charged with domestic terrorism.

Under the executive order, anyone caught in the park or surrounding area will be subject to prosecution.

Officials say that once the park is determined to be safe for the public, the executive order will be rescinded.

What is the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center?

In addition to classrooms and administration buildings, the proposed $90-million police and firefighter training center would include a shooting range, a driving course to practice chases, and a "burn building" for firefighters to work on putting out fires. A "mock village" featuring a fake home, convenience store, and nightclub would also be built for authorities to rehearse raids.

The 85-acre property is owned by the city of Atlanta but is located just outside the city limits in unincorporated DeKalb County, and includes a former state prison farm.

Police officials say the state-of-the-art campus would replace substandard offerings and boost police morale beset by hiring and retention struggles in the wake of violent protests against racial injustice after George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Opponents of the training center have been protesting since 2021 by building platforms in surrounding trees and camping out at the site. They say that the project, which would be built by the Atlanta Police Foundation, involves cutting down so many trees that it would be environmentally damaging. Many activists also oppose spending so much money on a police facility that would be surrounded by poor, majority-Black neighborhoods in a city with one of the nation’s highest degrees of wealth inequality.

