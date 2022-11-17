Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool

article

Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July.

Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.

Crankfield is suspected of shooting and killing Jason Escoffrey at the West Village Apartments on the evening of July 19, Cobb County police say. Police say Escoffrey was found around 11 p.m. by the complex’s swimming pool. Police say he had been shot multiple times.

He was rushed to an area hospital, but died from his wounds.

Jason Stephen Escoffrey (Family photo via Harris Funeral Home)

Investigators say they have made this case a priority.

"This four-month-old case is a testament to the dedication, determination, and cooperation of the men and women from different law enforcement agencies to help capture a dangerous fugitive," said Cobb County Police Acting Chief Deputy Chief Steve Kucynda. "We are proud to have a strong working partnership with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. Additionally, we are grateful for our citizens and their continued support of the Cobb County Police Department. Thank you to all who assisted with the apprehension of Tavis Crankfield."

Escoffrey’s mother called her son a really good kid with a really bright future ahead of him.

A motive behind the shooting was not disclosed.

Crankfield was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault with the intent to murder.