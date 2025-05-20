Georgia hiker survived 3 weeks in Sierra Nevada using foraging skills

The Brief Tiffany Slaton, 27, went missing during a three-day solo bike trek in California's Sierra Nevada and was found more than three weeks later. After losing GPS and falling, she splinted her own leg and survived a snowstorm with limited supplies. Slaton credits her training as a forager for helping her find food and stay alive until she reached a remote cabin and was rescued.



A Georgia woman who vanished for more than three weeks in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains is now speaking publicly about how her foraging training helped her survive the ordeal.

What we know:

Tiffany Slaton, 27, was reported missing April 29 after she failed to return from what was intended to be a three-day bike trek through the rugged terrain. The Jeffersonville native lost GPS and cell service early in her trip, and things took a dangerous turn when she fell and had to splint her own leg.

Slaton lost most of her gear during the incident and later found herself navigating through a snowstorm. She eventually discovered a remote cabin that provided some shelter.

What they're saying:

She told reporters that her background as a trained forager gave her the skills needed to identify edible plants and remain calm during her time in the wilderness.

Her family, who lives southeast of Macon, received news of her rescue as they were preparing to fly to Fresno to join the search efforts.

Slaton was found at a cabin at the Vermilion Valley Resort. The resort's staff left cabin doors unlocked just in case a wayward hiker needed shelter during the frequent mountain snowstorms.

Owner Christopher Gutierrez spotted a cabin door ajar and a pair of shoes nearby when he arrived to begin reopening the resort for spring.

Slaton popped out and ran up to him for a hug.

Gutierrez gave Slaton a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and called authorities, who brought her to a hospital for evaluation. She was hungry and dehydrated, but otherwise in good condition, sheriff’s officials said.