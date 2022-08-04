Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run

article

Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month.

Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.

Cobb County police said Escoffrey was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

It was not clear if he lived at the apartment complex or was visiting.

Police are hoping someone has information that can lead to the arrest of the shooter. Investigators are asking anyone with information The Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives at 770-499-3945 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).