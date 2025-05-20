Largest pickleball facility in the US to be built in Atlanta

An empty warehouse in Atlanta's Blandtown neighborhood could become a go-to destination for pickleball lovers.

The planned Pickleball Club of Georgia would be the largest indoor pickleball facility in the country.

What we know:

Architects Terminus Design Group says the warehouse on English Street would boast more than 30 indoor courts, a full-service gym, a kitchen and bar, an indoor golf simulator concept, event spaces, and a pro shop.

The designers say that the concept was waiting for permits after passing the Atlanta Beltline Design Review Committee.

"PCoG isn’t meant to be a one-stop shop, its members will be able to enjoy an entire day full of sport and fun. Just watch out for errant pickleballs flying around," the designers wrote on their website.

Dig deeper:

Pickleball spots have been popping up across the city as the sport continues to stay popular with metro Atlanta residents looking for a little friendly competition.

Earlier this month, the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) hosted a tournament in Peachtree Corners.

While many residents are pro-pickleball, some have pushed back on the development of areas centered around the sport. A plan to convert an ice skating rink in Alpharetta into a pickleball facility that would house the Atlanta National Pickleball Club has seen backlash from skaters and hockey families.

What's next:

The project is set to start construction in summer 2025.