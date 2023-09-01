List of who has entered plea in Georgia election interference case

As of Friday afternoon, several more defendants in the Georgia election interference case have waived their right to an arraignment and entered pleas of not guilty.

They include Rudy Giuliani, Kenneth Chesebro, Harrison Floyd, Scott Hall, Michael Roman, and Robert Cheeley.

Former president Donald Trump entered a not guilty plea and waived his right to appear on Aug. 31. Trump is facing 13 felony charges after being indicted by a grand jury in Fulton County.

Ray Stallings Smith III, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Trevian Kutti also filed waivers of arraignment and entered not guilty pleas.

It is common practice for defendants to waive arraignments.

Here is the complete list of defendants and their current status:

Donald Trump -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Rudy Giuliani -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Mark Meadows -- has not responded

John Eastman -- has not responded

David Shafer -- has not responded

Shawn Still -- has not responded

Michael Roman -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Kenneth Chesebro -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Ray Smith -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Jena Ellis -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Harrison Floyd -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Robert Cheeley -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Sidney Powell -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Trevian Kutti -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Scott Hall -- waived arraignment, entered not guilty plea

Cathy Latham -- has not responded

Misty Hampton -- has not responded

Stephen Lee -- has not responded

Jeffrey Clark -- has not responded

An arraignment date of Sept. 6 was set for all defendants in the case. If the arraignment is not waived and a plea is not entered, they must appear before Judge Scott McAfee in Atlanta.

WHO ARE THE 19 PEOPLE INDICTED IN FULTON COUNTY'S ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE?

Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants were indicted Aug. 14 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and other charges related to the 2020 election results in Georgia. The grand jury indictment was issued following a 2-and-1/2-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a recommendation for indictment by a special grand jury earlier in the year.

Offenses listed in the indictment include an alleged request from Trump to Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to alter votes. Other charges include making false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to defraud the state, and perjury, among others.

GEORGIA ELECTION PROBE TIMELINE: FROM NOVEMBER 2020 TO NOW

Additional defendants in the case include Trump's former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and former White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows. All defendants were ordered to surrender to the Fulton County Jail by noon on Aug. 25. Initially, Willis requested a trial date in March 2024, but that request has since been amended to Oct. 23, 2023. Trump continues to assert that he won the election and claims that he is now facing persecution.