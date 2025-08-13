Family killed near Chattanooga when tree falls on car; others rescued

The Brief 3 people killed – 2 adults and a child – after tree falls on car during heavy rain and flooding near Chattanooga. It happened in East Ridge in Hamilton County. Multiple people also had to be rescued from flooding.



A mother, father and child were killed when a tree fell onto their car during heavy rain and flooding in East Ridge, a Chattanooga suburb, just after midnight Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The saturated ground gave way beneath a large tree, which collapsed onto the vehicle, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Amy Maxwell. The region remains on alert as more storms and flooding are expected.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded overnight to multiple flood-related incidents across Hamilton County.

In addition to the fatal East Ridge collapse, a search was underway Wednesday for a man who walked through a flooded road in Chattanooga on Tuesday night and hasn’t been seen since, Maxwell said.

Flooding temporarily shut parts of Interstate 24 before waters receded, and firefighters rescued people trapped in vehicles and residents stranded in their homes. Swiftwater teams also pulled residents from three East Ridge houses surrounded by rising water, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the family killed in East Ridge. The full scope of property damage countywide is still being assessed; Maxwell said county leaders planned to tour impacted areas Wednesday morning. No timeline has been provided for when a comprehensive damage estimate will be available.

Timeline:

Heavy rain began Tuesday, prompting water rescues and road closures into the night. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp declared a local state of emergency Tuesday evening as conditions deteriorated. After midnight Wednesday, the tree fell in East Ridge, killing three people inside a car. By early Wednesday, interstate lanes that had been inundated reopened as floodwaters receded, while teams continued search-and-rescue operations and damage surveys.

The backstory:

Forecasters had warned that already saturated soils heightened the risk of flash flooding. The National Weather Service placed much of Middle Tennessee under a flood watch through Wednesday night, citing "tropical-like" downpours and the potential for training thunderstorms—repeated storms passing over the same areas.

What's next:

With more rain in the forecast, officials urged residents to exercise extreme caution, avoid flooded roads, and heed any additional warnings. County agencies planned continued search efforts for the missing man, additional welfare checks, and a rolling assessment of damage as conditions evolve. Authorities emphasized that even receding waters can leave behind dangerous debris, unstable ground and trees, and compromised roadways.