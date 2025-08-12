Flash flooding in northwest Georgia | I-24 in Chattanooga shut down, I-75 backed up into Georgia

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Catoosa and Walker counties in northwest Georgia, with rainfall close to four inches and an additional one to three inches possible. Numerous roads are flooded, particularly in the Fort Oglethorpe area, with significant closures reported, including Georgia Highway 341 at Mission Ridge Road. Travel delays are expected on Interstates 75 and 24 due to ongoing storms and flooding conditions.



Widespread flash flooding has been reported in Catoosa and Walker counties in northwest Georgia.

SEE ALSO: Storms, heavy rain, and flooding across metro Atlanta | The latest weather reports

Flash Flood Warning in NW Georgia

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning through 12:45 p.m.

The FOX 5 Storm Team has been tracking rainfall, and close to four inches have fallen.

Water fills a ditch along Georgia Highway 2 at Georgia Highway 3N in Catoosa County during a Flash Flood Warning on Aug. 12, 2025. (GDOT)

Another one to three inches is possible in the warned area before the night is done.

What they're saying:

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the National Weather Service wrote in the warning issued around 6:50 p.m.

Catoosa, Walker roads flooded

Dig deeper:

Numerous road delays have been reported due to flooding.

Numerous flooding calls have come from the Fort Oglethorpe area, with more than a dozen roads being covered in water.

Flash flooding was also reported near Lakeview Drive and Greens Lake Road by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports that both directions of Georgia Highway 341 at Mission Ridge Road are closed.

I-24 shut down in Chattanooga

Why you should care:

Flooding just north in Chattanooga, Tennessee has caused a portion of Interstate 24 to shut down, WTVC reports.

That flooding has shut down I-24 near East Ridge.

I-75 NB is at a standstill due to I-24 in Chattanooga, Tennessee being closed due to flash flooding on Aug. 12, 2025. (Tennessee Department of Transportation)

Traffic is back up along Interstate 75 about three miles across the Georgia line.

I-75 feeds into I-24 westbound in Chattanooga, but also continues on towards Knoxville.

There is no backup along I-24 in Georgia.

What's next:

Travel along Interstates 75 and 24 could be delayed due to the continuing storms.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.