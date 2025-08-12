Storms, heavy rain, and flooding across metro Atlanta | The latest weather reports

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking showers and thunderstorms rolling through the Peach State on Tuesday evening, bringing heavy rains and flooding.

Storms moving across metro Atlanta

Timeline:

Here are the latest weather reports:

8:39 p.m. - Strong thunderstorms were moving through northwestern Franklin, western Stephens and Habersham counties, bringing gusty winds and small hail. At 8:39 p.m., Doppler radar tracked the storms from 9 miles southeast of Dahlonega to 13 miles south of Clarkesville to 4 miles southeast of Homer, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail were reported, with minor damage possible.

8:34 p.m. - A line of strong thunderstorms was moving through Banks, southern White, northeastern Hall and northeastern Jackson counties, bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. At 8:34 p.m., radar tracked the storms from near Clermont to near Lula to Banks Crossing, moving north at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph were reported, capable of causing minor tree damage and blowing around unsecured objects.

8:10 p.m. - A strong thunderstorm was moving through northwestern Habersham and southwestern Rabun counties, bringing gusty winds and the potential for minor damage. At 8:10 p.m., FOX 5 Live VIPIR tracked the storm about 9 miles north of Clarkesville, or 6 miles south of Lake Burton, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph were reported, capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around unsecured objects.

8:01 p.m. - A line of strong thunderstorms was moving through parts of Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Wilkes, Oglethorpe and Madison counties, bringing gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. At 8:01 p.m., FOX 5 Live VIPIR showed the storms stretching from Westgate Park to Dunlap to near Philomath, moving northeast at about 20 mph. Winds between 40 and 50 mph are possible, along with intense lightning and downpours. The storms were capable of causing minor damage to tree limbs and could blow around unsecured outdoor items. Heavy rain may lead to temporary street flooding, particularly in areas with poor drainage.

7:47 p.m. - A line of strong thunderstorms was moving through portions of Oconee, Barrow, Gwinnett, Clarke, Hall and Jackson counties, bringing high winds, pea-sized hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. At 7:47 p.m., FOX 5 Live VIPIR showed the storms stretching from near Auburn to Winder to Statham, moving north at about 30 mph. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible. The storms were capable of causing minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around unsecured outdoor items. Heavy rain could lead to temporary street flooding, particularly in low-lying areas with poor drainage.

6:50 p.m. - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Catoosa and Walker counties until 12:45 p.m. READ MORE

The Atlanta skyline as seen from FOX 5’s 101 Marietta camera. Storms began to roll into the metro Atlanta in the early evening hours of Aug. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

Atlanta forecast

The backstory:

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area tonight, with most of the activity ending before 11 p.m. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to around 72 degrees. Winds from the south near 5 mph will become calm in the evening. Forecasters put the chance of rain at 60 percent, with most spots receiving between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, though heavier downpours are possible in storms.

On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening. The high will reach near 86 degrees with southwest winds around 5 mph. Rain chances are 80 percent, and rainfall totals could again range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night brings a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 2 a.m., followed by mostly cloudy skies and a low near 71.

"Fewer storms late week and temperatures getting a whole lot hotter," FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorgolosit David Chandley said. "We’re going to spend this week and into the weekend and probably into next week" with summerlike heat.

The forecaster noted that winds have shifted from the northeast to the south, bringing "a bunch of Gulf moisture rolling our way." Some showers were already moving near the airport Tuesday evening, with heavier rain west of the city.

"We got some thunderstorms coming your way before the evening is over," the forecaster said, adding there is no expectation of severe weather but some "pretty good downpours" are likely.

Clouds, drizzle and fog may linger into Wednesday morning before storms return in the afternoon, keeping highs in the 80s. By Thursday, storms will become less widespread, allowing temperatures to rise into the lower 90s. Friday could reach 93 degrees, with a hot, summery weekend to follow.