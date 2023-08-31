Gov. Kemp won't call emergency session to investigate Fulton County DA

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp broke his silence Thursday about the recent call for an emergency session of the general assembly to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Georgia's Republican Sen. Colton Moore officially called for an emergency session to review the actions of Willis on Aug. 17 after the grand jury handed up an indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants.

According to a petition that Moore is asking people to sign, Willis is "potentially abusing" her position of power by pursuing charges against Trump.

During a news conference at the Georgia state capitol, Kemp said he does not have the authority to call a special session.

Kemp also said that until up to now, he has not seen any evidence that warrants any action by the prosecuting attorneys oversight commission. He also said that not only would calling a special session to remove Willis would be unfeasible, but it would also likely be unconstitutional.

"As long as I am governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically," Kemp said.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Kemp and Willis during the investigation.

"Governor Kemp of Georgia is fighting hard against the impeachment of the crooked, incompetent & highly partisan D.A. of Fulton County, Fani Willis, who has allowed murder and other violent crime to MASSIVELY ESCALATE," the former president wrote Aug. 21 on his Truth Social platform. "Crime in Atlanta is WORST IN NATION. She should be impeached for many reasons, not just the Witch Hunt (I did nothing wrong!)"

Other Georga Republicans have also attacked Willis, with some joining Trump in the call to impeach the district attorney.

"Fani Willis should be ashamed of herself and she’s going to lose her job," said Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. "We’ll make sure of that."

Georgia’s General Assembly hasn’t impeached anyone in more than 50 years, and with Republicans holding less than the required two-thirds state Senate majority to convict Willis, they would have to persuade Democrats.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants were indicted after a two-and-a-half-year investigation instigated by Willis. All the defendants are facing a racketeering charge and other charges related to their alleged roles in trying to change the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

