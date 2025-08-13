2022 East Point murder: $5K reward being offered for information

article

The Brief East Point police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the July 2022 shooting death of Jerry Rice. Rice was fatally shot while socializing with a female friend at The Park at Galaway Apartments on Candlewood Drive. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by phone, online, or text.



East Point police are asking for the public’s help in solving a 2022 homicide and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

What we know:

Investigators say the shooting happened on July 7, 2022, just before 5 p.m., at 3215 Candlewood Drive, known as The Park at Galaway Apartments. Officers arrived to find Jerry Rice lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Rice had been outside socializing with a female friend when he was shot. Detectives believe there are people who may have witnessed the incident or have information about what happened.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Lead investigator Det. Leary can be reached directly at 404-559-6220.

Police say tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying details to be eligible for the reward.