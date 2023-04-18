LaShawn Thompson's family reacts to Fulton County Jail shakeup

LaShawn Thompson's family never imagined their brother's case would garner international attention.

According to reports, Thompson was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery on June 12, 2022, and was placed in the Fulton County Jail. He was later transferred to the psychiatric wing of the jail due to mental health issues. Three months later, he was found dead in a dirty jail cell after reportedly being attacked by insects and bed bugs, according to the family's legal team. Jail records reportedly reveal that detention officers and medical staff at the jail noticed Thompson's deteriorating health but did nothing to help him, leading to his untimely death.

The cause of death was listed as "undetermined" by the county medical examiner.

"By seeing the whole world, Africa, India, different states, it warms our heart and let us know we have an army with us," Thompson's brother Brad McCrae told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

The family hopes that support will help them get justice for the 35-year-old who was found dead in his jail cell covered in bed bugs and other insects at the Fulton County Jail last year.

Thompson's brother calls the forced resignations of three jail administrators over the weekend a step in the right direction, but the family wants more.

"A new jail coming about or maybe new leadership," said McCrae. "Whatever it takes to keep the inmates safe. I wouldn't want what happened to my brother to happen to anybody else."

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF GOES ONE-ON-ONE WITH FOX 5 ABOUT RECENT MISCONDUCT

Thompson was schizophrenic and was being held in the jail's psychiatric wing when he died. The sheriff took action after family attorney Michael Harper released photos of Thompson's body covered insects and his filthy jail cell.

"These photographs were so horrific that everyone is outraged. The sheriff had no choice but to act now," Harper said.

Harper maintains jail staff ignored Thompson's deteriorating medical condition that he was eaten alive by bed bugs and lice and the infestation contributed to his death.

"LaShawn Thompson died in September 2022. The sheriff was well aware of his death then and the horrific conditions under which he died, and did nothing then. So, we believe that the international outrage over this what made him make those changes," he said.

Fulton County Jail has been plagued with numerous issues over the years.

A deputy was recently fired for allegedly opening doors for an inmate; officers are under suspicion for allowing inmates to order from restaurants; an inmate reportedly bit off part of a deputy's ear; and a female officer was caught on camera being intimate with an inmate.

A few weeks ago, more than 200 shanks, a cellphone, tobacco products and other smoking materials were discovered inside the Fulton County Jail.

In February, a detention officer was arrested after being accused of not protecting an inmate from physical harm and aiding and abetting during the commission of a crime.

The Fulton County Jail is one of the largest jails in the country, with a capacity of over 2,500 inmates. It is operated by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, and provides a range of services including medical care, mental health treatment, and educational programs for inmates. However, the jail has continued to face challenges related to overcrowding and staffing shortages, as well as concerns about inmate treatment and safety.