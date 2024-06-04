Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann temporarily avoid foreclosure on Milton Mansion

article

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann have reportedly reached a deal to avoid foreclosure on their Milton mansion, according to PEOPLE magazine.

PEOPLE magazine says that the pair's bank leader, Truist, has agreed to cease foreclosure for the next 90 days to give the former couple a chance to sell it.

The 15,700-square-foot, 7-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom mansion was originally listed for $6 million in October 2023, but the price was reduced to $5.5 million in December. In March, it was listed for $4.4 million.

The mansion overlooks a lake and golf course and has a heated pool, six-car garage, walk-in wine cellar, and a gym with a spa area. The couple purchased the home in 2021 for $880,000.

Zolciak first appeared on "Real Housewives" on Oct. 7, 2008. She starred in five seasons and made appearances in at least one other season.

Her spinoff series, "Don't Be Tardy," aired for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020. She was also a contestant on season 21 of "Dancing With the Stars."

She met Atlanta Falcons football player Kroy Biermann in 2010 at a charity event for "Dancing With Atlanta Stars." They were married in 2011 and have four children together. Biermann also adopted Zolciak's two older children.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/GC Images)

In May 2023, Biermann filed for divorce. The divorce was withdrawn in July 2023 but refiled in August 2023. According to TMZ, they are still on the divorce track and still bickering, although police have not been called to their home in recent months.

The couple's financial struggles have been no secret. Biermann reportedly requested an emergency hearing in August to request permission to try and sell the home. He claimed that he and Kim were being forced to sell personal belongings to repay their debts. According to Biermann's lawyer, Zolciak has a serious gambling addiction and the couple owes more than $1 million to the IRS.

Zolciak reportedly called the police on Biermann in April after Kroy reportedly took Kim's cellphone and locked himself in the master bedroom of the mansion, according to TMZ.

In January, Kim claimed that Kroy stole her jewelry and purses and was attempting to sell them.