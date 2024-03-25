'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kim Zolciak criticized for getting facial injections

article

Former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, Kim Zolciak, is facing backlash on social media after she posted a video of her visit to a med spa in Atlanta on March 22 for facial fillers and lip injections.

The injections were administered by Helen Zhang at Cherette Cosmetics Medical Spa, as shown in Kim's Instagram video.

Comments on the post included: "That should be the least of your worries," "Good to see your priorities are in order," and "I thought you were broke."

Of course, it is very possible that she didn't pay for the injections. It is not uncommon for celebrities and influencers to receive complimentary services, food, beverages, and other items in exchange for exposure on their social media accounts.

Zolciak, who moved to Johns Creek at the age of 21, first appeared on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" on October 7, 2008. She starred in the first five seasons and made appearances in at least one other season. Her spinoff series, "Don't Be Tardy," aired for eight seasons from 2012 to 2020. She was also a contestant on season 21 of "Dancing With the Stars."

She met Atlanta Falcons football player Kroy Biermann in 2010 at a charity event for "Dancing With Atlanta Stars." They were married in 2011 and have four children together. Biermann also adopted Zolciak's two older children.

In May 2023, Biermann filed for divorce. The divorce was withdrawn in July 2023 but refiled in August 2023. According to TMZ, they are still on the divorce track and still bickering although police have not been called to their home in recent months.

The couple's financial struggles have been no secret. Biermann reportedly requested an emergency hearing in August to request permission to try and sell the home. He claimed that he and Kim were being forced to sell personal belongings to repay their debts. According to Biermann's lawyer, Zolciak has a serious gambling addiction and the couple owes more than $1 million to the IRS.

They are attempting to sell their 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in Milton. Originally listed for $6 million in October 2023, the price was reduced to $5.5 million in December. Now, it's listed for $4.4 million. The couple purchased the house in 2012 for $880,000.

Additionally, Biermann has been sued by his former divorce lawyer and for skipping payments on a Rolls Royce.

And, Zolciak has been sued by a credit card company for more than $150,000 and also by Target.

Zolciak has apparently been trying to make some money by selling purses and other items. A commenter on the video of Kim getting injections asked the reality star if it was one of the purses she was trying to sell.