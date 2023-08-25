Kroy Biermann refiles for divorce from 'Real Housewife' Kim Zolciak after 'nasty' fight: reports

article

Six weeks after calling off their divorce, former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann is reportedly filing to end his marriage with "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak again.

TMZ reports that the couple had been arguing about finances for weeks, but a fight yesterday morning prompted the 37-year-old NFL alumni to refile.

According to TMZ's sources, the arguments have gotten "nasty" over the couple's bills.

They've gotten ridiculously petty over who hasn't paid bills. They're counting down to pennies," the source said.

Bierman filed for divorce in May a day after police were called to the couple's Milton home.

According to the police report, Biermann claimed that Zolciak punched him in the head after he locked up her purses, jewelry, and passport in a safe. Biermann declined to press charges.

In the original divorce filing, Biermann alleged that the "marriage is irretrievably broken," but both sides pulled their filings in July.

Biermann is seeking sole legal and sole physical custody of their four minor children: Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, as well as child support and alimony.

The former Atlanta Falcons defensive end has also adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Ariana and Brielle Zolciak-Biermann.

In February, it was reported Zolciak and Biermann’s extravagant Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and set to go up for public auction in March allegedly due to Kim and Kroy defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2012 against the property. However, the foreclosure auction was later canceled.