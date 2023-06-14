Kim Zolciak allegedly hit Kroy Biermann day before he filed for divorce, report says

article

More troubling details are coming out about former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce.

According to a police report obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the former Falcons player claimed Zolciak punched him in the head the day before he filed for divorce.

In the report, which was dated May 4, Milton police officers say they responded to the home after reports of a domestic dispute.

While there, the report says that Zociak told the officers Biermann had locked up her purses, jewelry, and passport in a safe and hid the key, ET reports.

After the couple argued over whether the items were premarital assets or assets that should be used to pay bills, Biermann eventually opened the safe for basement safe for officers.

ET says the police report also includes a statement from Biermann saying the argument over the items turned physical, leading Zolciack to punch him in the back of his head. He declined to press charges.

In a response to the outlet, Zolciack's attorney called the allegations "lies" that are trying to paint her as an "unfit mother."

"It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run," Zolciak said through her attorney. "Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way. She refuses to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain. Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all."

Biermann filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage on May 5 "on the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken."

He is also seeking "temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody" of their four minor children: Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

The former Atlanta Falcons defensive end adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Ariana and Brielle Zolciak-Biermann.

He also requested to be "awarded exclusive, temporary and permanent use and possession of the marital residence" in Alpharetta, Georgia, after Kim vacates the premises.

Situated on the 18th hole at the Manor Golf & Country Club, the massive estate was featured throughout her Bravo spinoff, "Don't Be Tardy," which ran for eight seasons until it was canceled in 2020.

In February, it was reported Zolciak and Biermann’s extravagant Georgia mansion was in foreclosure and set to go up for public auction in March allegedly due to Kim and Kroy defaulting on a $1.65 million loan they took out in 2012 against the property. However, the foreclosure auction was later canceled.