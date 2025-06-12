Expand / Collapse search

Deputy, police officer help homeless couple, dogs in Newton County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 12, 2025 7:57am EDT
Newton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
A Newton County Sheriff's Office deputy and Covington police officer recently helped a homeless couple and their two dogs who were stranded in the rain. The encounter was caught on body cam.

The Brief

    • A Newton County deputy and a Covington officer helped a homeless couple and their two dogs find shelter during a rainstorm.
    • The officers paid for a hotel room and bought dog food out of their own pockets.
    • The Sheriff's Office is encouraging the community to share more positive stories like this one.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A small act of kindness is gaining attention in Newton County, where a sheriff’s deputy and a Covington police officer went above and beyond to help a homeless couple and their two dogs escape the rain.

What they're saying:

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, what began as a routine encounter outside a CVS turned into an inspiring moment of compassion. Deputy McClarin and Officer Hobbs noticed the couple living on the streets and took action.

The officers paid out-of-pocket to provide the couple and their pets a warm hotel room for the night. They even purchased dog food to ensure the animals were cared for.

The Sheriff's Office shared the story on social media and encouraged others to highlight positive acts in the community. 

The Source

