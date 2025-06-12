Deputy, police officer help homeless couple, dogs in Newton County

The Brief A Newton County deputy and a Covington officer helped a homeless couple and their two dogs find shelter during a rainstorm. The officers paid for a hotel room and bought dog food out of their own pockets. The Sheriff's Office is encouraging the community to share more positive stories like this one.



A small act of kindness is gaining attention in Newton County, where a sheriff’s deputy and a Covington police officer went above and beyond to help a homeless couple and their two dogs escape the rain.

What they're saying:

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, what began as a routine encounter outside a CVS turned into an inspiring moment of compassion. Deputy McClarin and Officer Hobbs noticed the couple living on the streets and took action.

The officers paid out-of-pocket to provide the couple and their pets a warm hotel room for the night. They even purchased dog food to ensure the animals were cared for.

The Sheriff's Office shared the story on social media and encouraged others to highlight positive acts in the community.