Deputy, police officer help homeless couple, dogs in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A small act of kindness is gaining attention in Newton County, where a sheriff’s deputy and a Covington police officer went above and beyond to help a homeless couple and their two dogs escape the rain.
What they're saying:
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, what began as a routine encounter outside a CVS turned into an inspiring moment of compassion. Deputy McClarin and Officer Hobbs noticed the couple living on the streets and took action.
The officers paid out-of-pocket to provide the couple and their pets a warm hotel room for the night. They even purchased dog food to ensure the animals were cared for.
The Sheriff's Office shared the story on social media and encouraged others to highlight positive acts in the community.