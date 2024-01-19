Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann slash price of Atlanta mansion amid divorce battle

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" alumnus Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann have slashed the price of their metro Atlanta home for the second time.

The two first listed the property in Milton, Georgia for $6 million back in October.

According to Zillow, they dropped the price to $5.5 million in December. On Thursday, records showed they've now lowered the price to $4.5 million - a quarter less than what they wanted a few months before.

The stone mansion spans over 15,000 square feet on a 1.78-acre property.

The house has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an arcade, a bar, a 500-bottle walk-in wine cellar, a private massage room, a movie theater and a gym. There's also a pool, a basketball court and a six-car garage.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Zolciak and Biermann purchased the house in 2012 for $880,000.

The couple's financial struggles have been no secret. Biermann reportedly requested an emergency hearing in August to request permission to try and sell the home. He claimed that he and Kim were being forced to sell personal belongings to repay their debts. According to Biermann's lawyer, Zolciak has a serious gambling addiction and the couple owes more than $1 million to the IRS.

Zolciak and Biermann married on Nov. 11, 2011, and have 4 children. They initially announced plans to divorce in May but called it off in July. Biermann filed for divorce again in August.