Inmate badly injured in fall on stairs at Fulton County Jail

article

An inmate at Fulton County Jail was injured during a fall on May 4, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the housing unit. The inmate reportedly fell down a set of stairs and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation, but the sheriff's office says that its preliminary findings have not found any evidence of foul play. The inmate was not identified.

Fulton County Jail has been heavily criticized for a number of incidents in the last few years.

Ten inmates died at the jail in 2023.

There have also been incidents involving violence between inmates and attacks on staff by inmates.

RECENT STORIES

The jail is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice and a subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Public Safety is also looking into issues at the jail.