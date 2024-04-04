Fulton County jail inmate stabbed to death

article

A violent altercation within the confines of the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday left one inmate dead. The deadly stabbing has prompted an investigation by the Atlanta Police Department.

It happened at 6:24 p.m. in the day room of the jail's housing zone.

Edward Cherry, 36, is accused of stabbing a fellow inmate multiple times, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by 7:39 p.m.

The deceased had been in custody since January, arrested on allegations of criminal damage to property and was held without bond.

Cherry has been incarcerated since April 5, 2020, facing serious accusations including aggravated assault and kidnapping, also without the option of bond.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The Atlanta Police Department is now investigating.