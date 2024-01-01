Person in custody after blaze ravages Atlanta apartment complex on New Year's Day

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A fire that displaced 16 people at an apartment complex along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta is being investigate as an arson on Jan. 1, 2024. (FOX 5)

Sixteen people have been displaced, and an arson investigation has been launched after a fire tore through an apartment complex along Joseph E. Boone Boulevard on New Year’s Day.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 5 p.m. to a report of an apartment fire with a person trapped inside near Dixie Hills Circle in northwest Atlanta, according to Captain Scott Powell with Atlanta Fire Rescue.

When crews arrived, they found the blaze had spread from a downstairs apartment to the top and was trying to spread to other units. Firefighters were able to pour water on the flames shortly after arriving.

Meanwhile, Atlanta police officers were helping residents to evacuate.

No one was injured and no one had to be rescued.

The bulk of the flames were contained to the upstairs and downstairs apartments, but another six units suffered water and smoke damage.

Firefighters say one person, who was taken into custody by Atlanta police as they ran from the scene, is being questioned.

"The witnesses on the scene reported somebody had started a fire in the apartment. He was seen fanning the fire by other residents of the apartment," said Capt. Powell.

The name of the person taken into custody has not been released.

The Red Cross is assisting those left homeless by the blaze.