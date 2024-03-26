Ex-Fulton County detention officer pleads guilty to strangling woman in handcuffs

A former detention officer with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty on Tuesday to strangling a woman in handcuffs as she was being booked.

The victim was reportedly arrested by Alpharetta officers and brought to the Fulton County North Annex Jail on June 5, 2023 where 32-year-old Monique Clark was on duty.

As the victim was being booked into the jail, court documents say Clark placed his hands around her neck and choked her until she lost consciousness. The victim was in handcuffs at the time and "posed no threat to officers or anyone else."

Former Fulton County detention officer Monique Clark was arrested for using 'excessive force.' (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

"This defendant wrapped his hands around the throat of a handcuffed woman and strangled her into unconsciousness while she was being booked into the Fulton County Jail system," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "This conduct was cruel, abusive and violated Fulton County Sheriff’s office policies that clearly restrict use of chokeholds and neck restraints."

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has a strict policy against chokeholds and neck restraints except in instances of imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.

Clark was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one felony count of violation of oath by a public officer, and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

"By violating his sworn oath as a detention officer to protect people, Clark betrayed every honest, hardworking officer, and crossed the line to criminal behavior," said Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. "Let this plea be a reminder that the abuse of inmates by prison staff will not be tolerated by the FBI and will always be pursued for prosecution."

Now, Clark awaits a sentencing hearing where he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.