Former Fulton County jailer behind bars after using 'excessive force'

A detention officer who once worked for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is facing criminal charges for using excessive force while handling a detainee at the Alpharetta Police Department in early June.

Monique Clark, 31, had been with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office since 2016. Following the incident, he was terminated.

On June 5, 2023, officials said he willfully and intentionally used excessive and unnecessary force on someone in custody. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one felony count of violation of oath by a public officer – which is a felony, and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

"The indefensible acts of this one officer do not reflect the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office," said Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat. "As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody. Being a detention officer is a difficult job but even under challenging circumstances there is absolutely no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest."

Labat said the Alpharetta Police Department has body camera footage of the alleged incident. It will be released to the public once they complete an internal investigation.