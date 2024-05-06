Man possibly shocked while working on Habersham Church of Christ

A man working inside Habersham Church of Christ in Demorest was injured on Sunday afternoon.

According to Habersham County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call at 3:15 p.m. May 5 about a possible electrocution at the church.

When they arrived, they found a man hanging from the ceiling. Once he was freed, he was rushed by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

The man was one of two people in the church running HDMI cable when he made contact with electrical wires. The sheriff's office said he suffered electrical burns and other, unspecified injuries.

The man's condition is unknown at this time.