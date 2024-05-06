Bond denied for man arrested for drugs in March in Gwinnett County

article

Bond was denied on May 2 for a man arrested in March in Gwinnett County for possession of drugs and fleeing from police, according to Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Medina was stopped by members of the K9 and Warrants Units on March 26. Before the traffic stop was complete, Medina took off, hitting multiple vehicles during his escape.

After his vehicle became inoperable, he tried to run away on foot. However, he was tracked and captured by a K9 with the sheriff's office.

Approximately 430 grams of methamphetamine were located during a search inside of Medina’s vehicle.

Medina was later transported to Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville for medical treatment.

Medina was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a police officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by threats of violence; reckless driving and various other charges.