Inmate reportedly kills himself at Fulton County Jail, sheriff's office says

Another inmate at Fulton County Jail has died.

According to Fulton County Sheriff's Office, an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell this morning at the Rice Street jail.

Lifesaving measures were reportedly performed by jail and medical staff, but they were unsuccessful. The inmate was pronounced deceased.

Last week, an inmate was stabbed to death by another inmate at the jail.

This is the third inmate from the jail to die so far this year.

The Department of Justice announced in 2023 that they were looking into the conditions and issues at the jail after at least 10 inmates died that year and 15 inmates died the previous year.

The Atlanta Police Department is conducting an investigation and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy. The preliminary cause of death is suicide. The identity of the inmate is pending next of kin notification.