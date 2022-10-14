Police identify man found shot to death in Buckhead neighborhood

Atlanta police have identified a man who was found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead Thursday morning as 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart.

The grim discovery was made around 6:45 a.m. by a mother and her daughter. Heather Baker says she was driving her daughter to school when the little girl spotted the man's lifeless body in the driveway of a vacant lot.

"The kind of shock and horror of encountering someone who had mortally wounded and just the tragedy of gun violence in a neighborhood that seemed like it would be safe," Baker told FOX 5.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting that happened on Oct. 13, 2022, near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue.

Baker called 911. When police arrived at the scene, they say they found an adult male, now known to be Eberhart, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 5 has obtained the 911 call Baker made to police.

"Yes, there is a man that is laying in the driveway who appears to be a shot or unconscious," she can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher.

Listen to the full 911 call below:

Investigators were still piecing together events, but a neighbor told FOX 5 he heard multiple gunshots and a car speeding off.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta police or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.