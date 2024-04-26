Georgia Rep. Mainor sues Fulton Co. DA Willis, Commissioner Arrington

article

A new lawsuit has been filed against several prominent figures in Fulton County, including Commissioner Marvin Arrington, District Attorney Fani Willis, the Fulton County Ethics Board, and Fulton County itself.

Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor, the victim in a criminal case involving stalking, filed the lawsuit. She alleges mishandling of the case by Commissioner Arrington initially and later by DA Willis.

RELATED STORIES

Mainor represents Atlanta's 56th District and most recently made headlines in July 2023 when she switched from the Democrat party to Republican after reportedly facing harassment for breaking with the party on the topics of private school vouchers and prosecutor oversight.

The lawsuit provides a timeline dating back to January 2019 when Mainor hired businessman Corwin Monson as a campaign volunteer. Despite their prior association, Mainor dismissed Monson in February 2019 due to his disruptive behavior, which reportedly escalated into stalking after termination.

Despite legal actions, including obtaining a Temporary Protective Order (TPO), Monson's behavior led to aggravated stalking charges.

The lawsuit alleges that Commissioner Arrington, a close associate of Monson, wielded undue influence within the District Attorney's Office, circumventing policies and negotiating plea deals, compromising the legal process.

Arrington's alleged actions favored Monson, allowing him to plead guilty to a misdemeanor instead of a felony and conspiring to have the judge removed from the case.

After recorded phone calls between Arrington and Monson surfaced, Arrington resigned as Monson's attorney in December 2020, leaving Willis responsible for adjudication.

According to the lawsuit, DA Willis failed to properly investigate Monson's charges and offered lenient plea deals inconsistent with policies and victim rights laws.

Mainor accuses Willis of intentionally dismissing legitimate claims against Monson, showing deference to Arrington, neglecting to prosecute Monson's probation violations, and ignoring Arrington's biased relationship with Superior Court judges.

Mainor filed complaints against Arrington with the State Bar of Georgia and the Fulton County Ethics Board, citing numerous ethics violations. However, the Board reportedly dismissed the complaint without holding Arrington accountable.

Mainor is seeking justice for the emotional and financial damages caused by the alleged misconduct.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Willis and her office are currently involved in two very high profile cases – the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his supporters for interfering in the 2020 Georgia presidential election and the prosection of Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and some of his associates for racketeering and other criminal activities.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the commissioiner's and district attorney's offices for comment.

Mainor plans to address the lawsuit as well as prosecutorial oversight and incarceration statistics at a press conference on April 30. She faces Democratic challengers, including Corwin Monson, in her reelection bid.