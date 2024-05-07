Gov. Kemp signs 2025 budget during ceremony at capitol

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the 2025 budget on Tuesday morning at the state capitol in Atlanta.

The budget, totaling $36.1 billion in state money and $66.8 billion overall, includes pay raises for public school teachers, state employees, state law enforcement officers, and child welfare workers.

K-12 certified teachers will reportedly receive a $2,500 pay increase, with $382.1 million allocated in the budget. Law enforcement and child welfare workers will receive a $3,000 raise, while state employees, including public university employees making less than $70,000, will receive a 4% pay increase.

Additionally, the state's pre-K system will receive $48 million in state lottery funds, and $19 million is being directed toward domestic violence shelters and sexual assault survivors. Millions of dollars will also be spent on nursing homes, health care providers, physical and occupational therapists, and doctors.

The budget allocates $1.5 billion for state transportation projects, $250 million for local water and sewer projects, nearly $600 million for the Department of Corrections, and $100 million for rural economic development projects.

Over the past three years, Georgia has generated record budget surpluses, resulting in the state adding between 15% to 23% of total General Fund expenditures to its reserve accounts annually. This year's budget increases per-person spending above Georgia's pre-pandemic level for the first time.

However, Governor Kemp predicts a significant decline in tax collections in 2024 following the historic state revenue growth seen between FY 2021 and 2023.