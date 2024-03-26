Trans kids in sports, pay raises, deepfakes | What's being passed by Georgia lawmakers?

Georgia's lawmakers are taking up a wide range of bills with just two days left in the legislative session.

The state senate voted overwhelmingly to approve a $36 billion state budget for fiscal year 2025, which includes pay raises for teachers and law enforcement.

Senators made some changes to the house proposal.

Those differences will be ironed out in conference committee and will go back to both houses for a final vote before sine die.

The senate also voted to pass a controversial piece of transgender legislation, over the objection of democrats. The bill passed along party lines.

House Bill 1104 would ban biological males from competing in girls' sports. The amended bill would also prohibit schools from allowing individuals to use restrooms and locker rooms that are different from their biological sex.

The Senate was also scheduled to vote on HB 1170, which would prohibit prescribing or administering certain hormone therapies and puberty blocking medications for certain purposes to minors.

Several election bills are also on the senate calendar, including a bill that would make it a felony to produce AI-generated content or, "Deep Fakes," to interfere with an election.