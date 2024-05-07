Acworth police officers save man's life at gas station

article

Two Acworth police officers are being credited for saving the life of a man on May 3 at a local gas station.

According to the Acworth Police Department, Officers Tamara Severtson and Stanley were at RaceTrac at 5001 Allatoona Gateway when they noticed a man in distress.

The man was initially leaning against his car and then he began sliding to the ground and seizing.

By the time Severtson and Stanley reached the man, he had stopped breathing and was turning blue.

The officers administered CPR and revived the man. He was then transported to a hospital by Metro EMS.

Severtson was also credited with saving a woman's life in March after the woman began choking.