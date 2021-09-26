Stalker of a state representative sentenced but she still fears for her life

A stalking case that a state Representative says has been a living hell for her has come to an end.

Representative Mesha Manor told the judge before the sentence was handed down that she still fears for her life.

"This whole process has just been a nightmare," said Mainor.

Georgia State Representative Mesha Mainor sat on the back row of a crowded courtroom and watched a man accused of stalking her plead no contest to Aggravated Stalking charges. Corwin Monson, who violated an earlier protective order and has been locked up in jail, will soon be eligible to get out.

An emotional Manor told the judge, while giving her victim impact statement, she thinks Corwin Monson will ultimately kill her.

"So I will have a gun and the police officers that I know have said, once you shoot a gun, you got to shoot to kill," said Mainor after court.

It all started in 2019 as Mesha Mainor was running to be an Atlanta city council woman when she told a volunteer campaign worker he could no longer work for her.

The campaign volunteer was Corwin Monson, who could be seen on his Instagram page, promoting the Lacura Nightclub. According to his LinkedIn page, he is managing partner of the bar and owner of both film and music companies.

Mainor says it got worse. She filed a petition for a protective order in July of 2019, claiming Corwin Monson "showed up to P's (her) home on average 2-3 times a week" "joined her church" "calls 10 times a day" and warned her that he "was going to f*** (BLANK) her up." A judge granted her request.

"It really got to the point where I had to have my volunteers be my bodyguard," said Mainor.

Monson violated the order and ended up in jail. Mesha Mainor went on to win a seat as a member of the State House of Representatives.

Friday morning, Monson brought the case to an end. He entered a negotiated plea of no/lo or no contest to aggravated stalking and violation of a protective order. No/lo means he doesn’t admit guilt, but he will accept the judges punishment.

"The only safety I have is him behind bars. I know he will come after me when he’s out," Mainor told the judge.

After hearing Rep. Mainor ask for a tougher sentence and express fears for her life, Judge Kelley Lee Ellerbe added a psychological evaluation of Monson to the negotiated plea. And she gave Monson a stern warning.

"No contact at all. No texting, no calls, no social media," said Judge Ellerbe.

Judge Ellerbe sentenced Monson to serve one year of a three year sentence. Two years on probation. Because Monson has been in jail for about 10 and a half months, he will be out in a month and a half.

