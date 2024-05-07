Senate committee discussing Fulton County Jail at meeting
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Jail subcommittee met on Tuesday morning to continue its discussions about the problems at Fulton County Jail.
This was the 6th meeting for the Senate Committee on Public Safety subcommittee.
The committee, which is chaired by Majority Whip Sen. Randy Robertson, was formed to look into the issues at the jail after 10 inmates died in 2023. Three inmate deaths have been reported so far in 2024.
Additionally, there have been multiple violent incidents, including attacks on staff by inmates.
The Department of Justice announced last year that they were launching an investigation into the jail and three Georgia Democratic lawmakers sent a joint letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in February to demand that the investigation be made a priority.
The meeting is being livestreamed here.