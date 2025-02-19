Service set for Spelman instructor as Lake Oconee search for coach continues

The search for Gary Jones, a teacher and coach at Westminster Schools in Atlanta, continues as authorities scour Lake Oconee for any sign of him. Jones was last seen on a small fishing boat with his fiancée, Jocelyn Wilson, before their disappearance earlier this month.

Wilson, a math instructor at Spelman College, was found dead on Feb. 8, and her funeral is scheduled for tomorrow. Meanwhile, search teams are still working to locate Jones although rain temporarily delayed them on Wednesday morning.

Search Efforts Intensify

What they're saying:

Search crews, including the United Cajun Navy, have been actively searching Lake Oconee for over a week.

Putnam County authorities report that search dogs detected a scent in the same area where evidence was found, prompting divers to focus their efforts there.

Investigators have already recovered several of Jones’ belongings, including a pair of shoes, his wallet, a hotel room key, and his driver’s license. Despite these discoveries, there has been no sign of Jones himself. Officials say they will continue searching until his body is recovered.

What We Know About the Case

What we know:

Jones and Wilson were celebrating his 50th birthday when they vanished.

The couple had checked into a hotel near Lake Oconee before heading straight to the water.

Approximately two hours later, boaters discovered their empty fishing boat idling on the lake, setting off a widespread search operation.

Authorities are treating this as a death investigation as they work to determine what happened.

Who was Joycelyn Wilson?

Joycelyn Wilson

According to Wilson's obituary, she was born in Atlanta in 1975. She was educated in the Atlanta Public School System and graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School in 1993. Mayor Andre Dickens, who is also a graduate of Mays, mentioned Wilson during an interview with Good Day Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

After high school, Wilson furthered her education, earning bachelor and master's degrees at Clark Atlanta University. She earned a second master's degree from University of Maryland. She was a professor at Howard University and the University of Maryland in Washington, D.C., before returning to Atlanta and becoming an instructor at Spelman.

Wilson was a lifelong member of Zion Hills Baptist Church and a member of the Voices of Oluwa Choir and New Disciples Ministry. She liked to skydive, fly planes, read, host game nights, attend New Edition concerts, cheer on the Atlanta Braves, and travel.

She is survived by her parents, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and others.

A Celebration of Life is being held at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Campbellton Road.

Although she was reportedly engaged to Gary Jones, there is no mention of him in her online obituary.

Search continues for Jones

What's next:

The search efforts will continue using dive teams, search dogs, and sonar technology in hopes of locating Jones.

Investigators remain committed to finding answers for the couple’s family and friends as the search for Jones continues. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.