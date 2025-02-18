Search continues for Gary Jones, missing since Feb. 9 at Lake Oconee

The Brief Ongoing Search: Volunteer teams and cadaver dogs are continuing the search for missing Westminster coach Gary Jones at Lake Oconee . Tragic Discovery: Jones’ fiancée, Jocelyn Wilson , was found dead in the water on February 9 , near where his shoes and personal belongings were recovered. Unanswered Questions: Authorities are treating the case as a death investigation after boaters found the couple’s empty fishing boat idling on the lake hours after they set out.



Volunteer search teams and cadaver dogs are expected to return Tuesday to Lake Oconee in a continued search for Westminster Schools coach and teacher Gary Jones, who has been missing since Feb. 8.

Jones was last seen on a small fishing boat with his fiancée, Jocelyn Wilson, a math instructor at Spelman College. The couple was celebrating his 50th birthday when they disappeared.

Joycelyn Wilson

What we know:

So far, search crews have recovered Jones’ shoes, a hotel room key card, his wallet, and his driver’s license.

On Feb. 9, the day after the couple went missing, Wilson’s body was found in the water near the location where Jones' shoes were discovered.

Investigators say the couple had checked into a hotel at Lake Oconee before heading directly to the lake. Approximately two hours later, boaters discovered an empty boat idling on the water.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has classified the case as a death investigation. Search efforts are ongoing.