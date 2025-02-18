Search continues for Gary Jones, missing since Feb. 9 at Lake Oconee
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - Volunteer search teams and cadaver dogs are expected to return Tuesday to Lake Oconee in a continued search for Westminster Schools coach and teacher Gary Jones, who has been missing since Feb. 8.
Jones was last seen on a small fishing boat with his fiancée, Jocelyn Wilson, a math instructor at Spelman College. The couple was celebrating his 50th birthday when they disappeared.
Joycelyn Wilson
What we know:
So far, search crews have recovered Jones’ shoes, a hotel room key card, his wallet, and his driver’s license.
On Feb. 9, the day after the couple went missing, Wilson’s body was found in the water near the location where Jones' shoes were discovered.
Investigators say the couple had checked into a hotel at Lake Oconee before heading directly to the lake. Approximately two hours later, boaters discovered an empty boat idling on the water.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Cadaver dog assisting with search for coach at Lake Oconee
- Search resumes for missing coach at Lake Oconee amid death investigation
- Lake Oconee tragedy: Spelman College instructor mourned, Westminster coach missing
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has classified the case as a death investigation. Search efforts are ongoing.