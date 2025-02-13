Search resumes for missing coach at Lake Oconee amid death investigation

The Brief The search for Gary Jones, a Westminster Schools coach, resumed Thursday at Lake Oconee after stormy weather temporarily halted efforts on Wednesday. Jones and Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, a Spelman College instructor, went missing on Saturday; Wilson’s body was recovered from the lake on Sunday morning. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills is now calling the incident a "death investigation." Authorities found an abandoned boat circling near Wallace Dam on Saturday, but the cause of the incident remains unknown, and Wilson’s cause of death has not yet been released.



The search has resumed for a missing man at Lake Oconee after stormy weather severely hindered search efforts on Wednesday.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that the search resumed Thursday morning using SONAR equipment, which uses sound waves to detect objects underwater.

Search for Gary Jones

What we know:

Authorities are looking for Gary Jones, 50, a track and field coach at Westminster Schools in Atlanta, who went missing alongside Joycelyn Nicole Wilson, 49, on Saturday at Lake Oconee. The lake, located about an hour and a half from Atlanta, is a popular spot for fishing, boating, and other recreational activities.

Gary Jones

On Thursday afternoon, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told FOX 5 Atlanta that the incident is now considered a "death investigation." However, he would not provide further details.

Game wardens discovered an abandoned boat circling near Wallace Dam on Saturday afternoon. Witnesses reported seeing a couple in the boat earlier, prompting authorities to begin their search.

On Sunday morning, searchers recovered Wilson’s body from the lake. While DNR has not officially released any names, Spelman College confirmed that Wilson, a senior mathematics instructor at the college, was the person found.

Joycelyn Wilson

Authorities have continued searching for Jones since the discovery of the boat. However, Wednesday’s severe weather forced a temporary halt to the search, which has now resumed.

Searchers included two dozen volunteers from the Emergency Dive Response Team.

"We're going to be here for the next 3 days," said Richard Pickering, team leader with the Emergency Response Dive Team." We're out assisting because the conditions are difficult. So, we have drones and SONAR boats."

Thursday, shoes believed to be belonging to Jones were found.

It is believed that Jones and Wilson were engaged and were at the lake to celebrate the coach's birthday.

Statements released by schools

What they're saying:

Both Spelman College and Westminster Schools released statements regarding Wilson and Jones.

Spelman College’s statement reads in part:

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of a highly respected member of the Spelman College community, Senior Instructor Joycelyn Wilson, who passed away on February 9. Wilson joined Spelman in 2007 as a faculty member in the Department of Mathematics, where she made an indelible impact on both her students and colleagues."

Westminster's statement reads:

"Gary Jones is a beloved Westminster faculty member, coach, and parent. On Sunday, we received word from his family that Gary had gone missing while spending time at an area lake. Our entire community is praying for his safe return and for his family during this difficult moment."

What we don't know:

At this time, officials have not determined what happened on Lake Oconee on Saturday, and a cause of death has not yet been released for Wilson.